Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 98.6%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,931,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 5,649,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,980,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.