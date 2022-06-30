Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 98.6%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,931,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 5,649,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,980,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
