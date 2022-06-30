Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rises By 215.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

