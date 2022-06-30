Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Declines By 89.3%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,969. Pontem has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

