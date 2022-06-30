Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Decreases By 58.3%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period.

Shares of RENN Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 2,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,054. RENN Fund has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

