Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Decreases By 72.2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of RTBRF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (Get Rating)
