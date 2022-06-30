Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Decreases By 72.2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of RTBRF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

