Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 81.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.80.

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

