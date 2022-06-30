Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Drops By 77.3%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 242.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

