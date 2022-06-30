Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $18.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCTAF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $18.65 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

