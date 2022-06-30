Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.86. Sientra shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 502,339 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Sientra by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
