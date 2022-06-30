Sigma Planning Corp Buys 456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $246.46. 27,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,789. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.