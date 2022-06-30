Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 875,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416,063. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

