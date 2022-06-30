Sigma Planning Corp Has $25.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 118,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,797. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.