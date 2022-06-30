Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,681 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

AMD stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,171,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

