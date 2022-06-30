Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $523,490.68 and $369.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

