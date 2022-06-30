Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

