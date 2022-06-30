Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading Down 5.2%

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 125,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)
