SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Thursday. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. SILVERspac has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,059,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

