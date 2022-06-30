Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 4,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 649,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 354,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

