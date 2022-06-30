Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Up 3.4%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.29. 2,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.56 million, a PE ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

