Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 118.4% in June

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the May 31st total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
