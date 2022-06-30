Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 118.4% in June

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the May 31st total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 12,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.