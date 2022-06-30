Skycoin Tops One Day Volume of $12,392.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $12,392.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.20 or 0.06500264 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00183019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00080498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

