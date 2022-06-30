SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

About SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

