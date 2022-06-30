SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.
About SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMA Solar Technology (SMTGY)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.