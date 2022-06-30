Smart MFG (MFG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,985.00

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $20,985.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,947.40 or 1.00013568 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

