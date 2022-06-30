Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 23,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.83) to €56.03 ($59.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

