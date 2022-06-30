Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 23,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $60.34.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
