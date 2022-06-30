Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 226.9% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Snam stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Snam has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

