Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 226.9% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Snam stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Snam has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.54.
Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)
