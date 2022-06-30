Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.93

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 6014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,626,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

