South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 15,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

