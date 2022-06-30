SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of SJNK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,117. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

