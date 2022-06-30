SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

