SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Cut by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 332,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,520,063. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

