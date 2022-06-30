Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SPIN opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
About Spine Injury Solutions (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.