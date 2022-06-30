Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.69. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7,999 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $45,260,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

