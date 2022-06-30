St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,085.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($13.31) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.31), with a volume of 710866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($13.94).

STJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.75) to GBX 1,680 ($20.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,767 ($21.68) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,696.17 ($20.81).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.