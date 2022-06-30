Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.29

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.29 and last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 51631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Standex International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 192.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 724.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 359.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.