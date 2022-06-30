Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading 11.5% Higher

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 611,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 296,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Star Diamond alerts:

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

