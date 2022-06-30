Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading 11.5% Higher

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 611,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 296,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)
