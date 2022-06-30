Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

STLD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 35,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

