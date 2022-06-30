Stelco (TSE:STLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$63.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.17. 230,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,192. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.37 and a 1 year high of C$56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

