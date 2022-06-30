Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $11.52. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 72,978 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.
In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $223,515 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $163,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
