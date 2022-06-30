Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.63

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

