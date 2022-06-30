StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OPGN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

