StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LOV opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.