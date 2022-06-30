StockNews.com Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

SHIP remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,213,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

