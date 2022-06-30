StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

