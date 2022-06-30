Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Trading Up 2.4%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.67. Approximately 632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 47.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

