Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $987,765.17

Strong (STRONG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Strong has a market capitalization of $987,765.17 and $211,274.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $7.14 or 0.00037865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

