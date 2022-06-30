SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 7581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49.
SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)
