SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neenah worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 58.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $570.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.85%.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

