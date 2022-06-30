SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 760 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MarineMax worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 276.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 19.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $947,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

