SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 268,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,733,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MODV traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

