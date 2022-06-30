SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LL Flooring worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LL Flooring by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LL Flooring by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LL Flooring by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LL Flooring by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Shares of LL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 9,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.19. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About LL Flooring (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.